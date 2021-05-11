NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.44 ($53.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 12 month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.91 and its 200-day moving average is €39.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

