Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.24.

NSC opened at $290.35 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

