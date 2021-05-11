Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $43.14

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.14, but opened at $44.09. Noah shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Noah by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noah by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

