NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.