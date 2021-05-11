NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 19,630 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NWE opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

