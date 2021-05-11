NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 11,500 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

