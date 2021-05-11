NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 303,992 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

