NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $288.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $380.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

