Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Shares of SPNT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.