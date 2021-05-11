Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

