Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Plantronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Plantronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,659,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

A number of research firms have commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

