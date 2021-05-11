Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

GHL opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

