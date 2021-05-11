Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,340 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

