Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

