Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

