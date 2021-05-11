Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKLA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $11.26 on Monday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

