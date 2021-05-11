Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Lowered by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for 3.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nielsen worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

NLSN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 102,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

