NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NICE. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

