NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.07.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

