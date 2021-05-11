NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Head to Head Contrast

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.69 -$12.00 million $0.91 24.87

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

