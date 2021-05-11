New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:GMS opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

