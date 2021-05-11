New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

NYSE AAN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

