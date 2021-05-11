New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.