New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 801 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

