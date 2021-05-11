New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,185 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of GMS worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 150.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

