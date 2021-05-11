New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $20,712,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

