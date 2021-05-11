New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Digi International worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

