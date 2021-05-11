New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,769 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chuy’s worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.60 million, a P/E ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

