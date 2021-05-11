New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $845,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

