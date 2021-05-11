New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,331 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

