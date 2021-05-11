New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,331 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

