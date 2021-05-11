NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.