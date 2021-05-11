Nestlé (NSRGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) recently:

4/28/2021 – Nestlé had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/27/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Nestlé had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2021 – Nestlé had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,420. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Nestlé SA alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.