Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

