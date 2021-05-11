Needham & Company LLC Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

