Needham & Company LLC Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $38.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.