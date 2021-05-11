Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Financial Analysis

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Navigator has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 2.10 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -40.50 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.50 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.76

Navigator has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navigator beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

