National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.910-2.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NNN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 8,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,462. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

