National Bankshares Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

