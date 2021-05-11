National Bank Financial Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$32.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.67.

TSE:NFI opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.21%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

