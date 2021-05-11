NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $305,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

