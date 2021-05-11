MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
