MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102.72 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $222.44 million and approximately $102.72 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00022693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

