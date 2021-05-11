Munish Nanda Sells 7,883 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WTS stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

