MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,975 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,488 shares of company stock worth $15,005,401. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

