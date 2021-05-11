MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 205 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,787 shares of company stock valued at $618,588,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.