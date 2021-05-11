MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

