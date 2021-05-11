MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

