Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.