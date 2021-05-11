MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,314,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

