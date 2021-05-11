MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 725 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,984. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

